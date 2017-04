Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A south side homeowner had a rude awakening overnight.

The damage to the home near Southeast 5th and Rose is boarded up on Monday after a car left the road, sped through the yard, and crashed into the home.

After the crash, the homeowner found a car dangling through the ceiling of a downstairs bedroom.

No one was injured in the incident, and police have not stated who the driver was or if any charges have been filed.