Court Documents Reveal Weapon, Alleged Confession in Bondurant Murders

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Online court records are revealing new information in the murders of three family members in Bondurant last week.

Twenty-year-old Chase Nicholson is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Mark, Charla, and Tawni Nicholson.

Chase’s parents and his sister were found dead in their rural Bondurant home Thursday night after deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office performed a welfare check. A material witness warrant was issued for Chase Nicholson and he was found the following morning at a Walmart in Neosho, Missouri.

The preliminary complaints in the case say Chase called a friend after the murders and admitted to killing his parents and sister with a shotgun. The complaint also says he told the same story to Neosho police after he was taken into custody.

Court documents show a shotgun was found at the scene of the murders.

Nicholson was transported back to Iowa over the weekend and is being held in the Polk County Jail on a bond of $3 million. His preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 18th.

