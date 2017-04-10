Declining Mental Health Treatment Turns Iowans Away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Seth Nicholson, cousin of Chase Nicholson--the man accused of killing his parents and sister in Bondurant--said Chase tried to get help regarding his mental health, but was turned away.

A local mental health clinic says that’s common with the declining mental health treatment in Iowa.

"He tried to commit himself to Broadlawns, they committed him for a 24-hour period, then released him," said Seth.

We learned people like Chase Nicholson are not alone. According to a study from United Way, more than 20% of Iowans with mental illness have a mood disorder, and 60% do not get the treatment they need.

Seth Nicholson said his cousin was turned away because he did not meet certain requirements.

“Well then we can’t help you and you got to go," said Seth.

Mental health experts say lack of resources and expensive treatments do not help the situation. The number one cause for declining treatment is not enough therapist in rural parts of the state.

"Sometimes it takes 6-8 weeks to get them in and that’s in regards to the referral," said Bruce Buchanan, executive director of Compass Clinical Associations.

Seth said that wait was just too long for his cousin.

"He'd basically go to a psychiatrist who would prescribe him medication. It's like four months for your average wait to get in to see a mental health professional," Nicholson said.

Experts say if you are denied treatment, it is best to call local law enforcement if you think you are a danger to yourself or others.