Drake, Vote Smart Embark on Joint Venture to Help Voters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Drake University officials are celebrating a new joint venture they hope will help voters make more informed decisions.

Vote Smart, a non-partisan political research organization, has opened an office entitled Facts Matter, located on Drake's campus at 1153 24th St. in Des Moines.

The organization will track elected officials' public records and is expected to create 23 full-time jobs and about 70 internship opportunities throughout the year.

There will be an opportunity to learn more about the organization and take a tour between 5-7 p.m. on Monday.