Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Blank Park Zoo is holding its Eggstravaganza event for the Easter holiday.

The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and is free with the paid price of admission or with a zoo membership.

Egg hunts will be held with 12,000 eggs up for grabs, and animals will be around to take part in special activities.