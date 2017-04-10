Experts Say Brick-and-Mortar Retail Closures Not Necessarily Due to Online Shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- Big names closing more stores continues to rattle the retail industry, with many blaming online retail as the reason for the closures.

But as NBC's Chris Clackum reports, some experts say if retailers are dying, it's because they aren't adapting.

Among the retail giants recently announcing massive store closures this year are Sears, Kmart, Macy's, J,C. Penney, and RadioShack.

Many experts say the blame surrounding these closures is misplaced, and is not necessary the fault of online competition.

"People seem to have the idea that online shopping is 50 or 60% of what we buy. Turns out it's only eight," said Steven Cox, a marketing professor at Queen's University.

Cox argues the real impact of online retail could be exactly the opposite, forcing the brick and mortars to flex the big advantage they have.

"You can buy almost anything online that you can buy at Lowe's, but why would you buy it at Lowe's? Because you've got somebody at the appliance section telling you what the difference is," he said.

Customer service is also what a Deloitte consulting official points to as the advantage physical stores have, and agrees with Cox that reducing the size of stores is a sure way to adapt.

"You'll probably see companies like Macy's and Sears either downsize or maybe they aren't going to be here in 15 years," said Cox.

This might prove again that online can't match on-site when it comes to keeping the customer satisfied.

Already this year, 15 retail giants have announced store closings, and experts predict more closures are likely.