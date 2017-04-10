× Five Killed in Fiery Mason City Crash

MASON CITY, Iowa – Five people are dead following a one vehicle crash in Mason City early Monday morning.

After a power outage was noticed west of downtown around 2:40 a.m. a search for the cause turned up a white 2007 Jeep Liberty that had crashed in the 400 block of 6th St. S.W. The vehicle was heavily damaged and on fire.

None of the people inside the Jeep were responsive and all were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mason City Police Department believes they have identified the driver of the vehicle but isn’t releasing any information about it.

They are still working to identify the other people in the car and have released basic descriptions to aid in their efforts. They say there were two black males, one white male, and one white female in the vehicle.

If you have any information on the identity of the people who may have been in the Jeep, contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.