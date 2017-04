× Former Iowa Democratic Chair Announces Campaign for Governor

DES MOINES, Iowa–Dr. Andy McGuire, a former Iowa Democratic Party Chair and lieutenant governor candidate, announced Monday morning in a video that she will run for governor.

She becomes the third Democrat to announce her campaign, although at least a half-dozen others are contemplating a run.

Announced candidates include: Rich Leopold, Polk County Conservation Board Chair, and Jon Neiderbach, 2014 candidate for state auditor.