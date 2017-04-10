Four Injured in Shooting at San Bernadino School

Posted 1:25 pm, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 01:26PM, April 10, 2017

SAN BERNADINO, California  —  Police say four people are being treated after a shooting at a California elementary school.

Police were called to Northpark Elementary School on Monday morning on a report of a shooting.  Police now say the scene is under control.  The investigation is pointing at this being a “murder-suicide” according to Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.

None of the names of the victims have been released.

All of the students were evacuated to a nearby high school.