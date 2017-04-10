Four Injured in Shooting at San Bernadino School
SAN BERNADINO, California — Police say four people are being treated after a shooting at a California elementary school.
Police were called to Northpark Elementary School on Monday morning on a report of a shooting. Police now say the scene is under control. The investigation is pointing at this being a “murder-suicide” according to Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.
None of the names of the victims have been released.
All of the students were evacuated to a nearby high school.