× Four Injured in Shooting at San Bernadino School

SAN BERNADINO, California — Police say four people are being treated after a shooting at a California elementary school.

Police were called to Northpark Elementary School on Monday morning on a report of a shooting. Police now say the scene is under control. The investigation is pointing at this being a “murder-suicide” according to Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

None of the names of the victims have been released.

All of the students were evacuated to a nearby high school.