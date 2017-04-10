Holy Week Christian Service Held in State Capitol Rotunda

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Holy Week worship service was held in the rotunda of the Iowa Capitol on Monday.

The Christian service is marking Holy Week, the week leading up to Easter. This week Christians celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus.

“Those who serve in government are his ministers. We have several legislators joining us here,” said Greg Baker, of the Family Leader. “They are ministers of God in this building. We are here to worship the creator of the heavens and Earth.”

The service featured worship music of David Travnicek, of the Lutheran Church of Hope in Johnston-Grimes. Prayer was led by Dave Martin of Faith Assembly of God in Marshalltown, and Family Leader CEO Bob Vander Plaats gave a welcome. The Easter message was preached by Todd Stiles of First Family Church in Ankeny.

“Our vision is to do this every year, our goal is every Monday the week of Holy Week,” said Baker. ”Today we have pastors, members of the community, members of our state, and elected officials sitting together before the throne of Jesus. We're all

equal.”

“As we look at this culture today, in a dead sprint from the heart of God,” said Bob Vader Plaats, CEO of the Family Leader. “Whether it be a chemical attack in Syria or be a bombing of a church in Egypt, you know there’s got to be something more.”

This is the second year for the Holy Week service. Last year it was held on the Capitol’s west steps.