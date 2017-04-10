× Injuries Reported in Johnston Accident

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Police are working to learn more about what caused a serious car crash Sunday night in Johnston.

It happened just after 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of 62nd Avenue and Northwest 97th Street. When emergency crews arrived they found both cars involved were heavily damaged.

Police tell Channel 13 that some of the passengers were taken to a nearby hospital. It’s not clear how many were injured or which vehicle they were in during the accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.