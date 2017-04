× ISU Basketball Coach’s Name Dropped from Former Player’s Lawsuit

IOWA — Iowa State University women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly is no longer being sued by a former player.

Last year, Nikki Moody filed a lawsuit against Fennelly, Iowa State University, and the state of Iowa, claiming she was discriminated against because of her race.

Online court records show last week Moody dropped Fennelly’s name from the lawsuit, but the state of Iowa and Iowa State University are still named.