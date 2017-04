Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- With the Easter holiday quickly approaching, many kids will be on the hunt for eggs and candy.

Living History Farms is helping provide some entertainment with its Family Easter Party this Saturday.

Festivities include toy hunts, a preschool bunnyland, live animals, horse and wagon rides, and games.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. - noon, and costs $6.50 for kids and $7.50 for adults.