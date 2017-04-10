× Pam Dixon Retiring After Three Decades on Iowa Airwaves

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the last 34 years she’s been a part of our daily lives on the radio. Now Pam Dixon is preparing to sign off for the final time.

On Monday morning the KIOA morning show co-host announced she is planning to step away from the microphone for good. Dixon’s career has included stops on KRNQ and KLYF before she joined KIOA.

Pam has been fighting breast cancer for the last decade. She says she’s stepping away now to focus full-time on her health.

Pam Dixon announced today that after 34 years of morning radio – she is hanging up her headphones – for good! Thanks, Pam! We love you! pic.twitter.com/PvHUTmpBz9 — 93.3 KIOA (@KIOA933) April 10, 2017

Pam is a Des Moines native and graduate of Hoover High School.