× Planned Parenthood Presents Petitions of Support to Lawmakers

DES MOINES, Iowa- A delegation from Planned Parenthood paid a visit to legislative leaders on Monday to deliver petitions in support of that organization.

The group stopped in the office of Speaker Linda Upmeyer, where a representative of her office accepted the petitions. Over 8,000 signatures were on the petitions.

“We are here today because of this year’s legislative session we have seen an unprecedented level of attacks against reproductive and sexual health here in Iowa,” said Suzanna de Baca, President/CEO, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland.

“We have seen an overwhelming amount of support that we want to_for our elected officials as they make decisions that will impact countless lives in Iowans.”

The group is fighting a battle on two fronts to stop a law which is in process which would stop abortions after 20 weeks.

Also attempts so far to stop Planned Parenthood Funding have not been successful, but another effort to defund Planned Parenthood could come during the budget debate at the statehouse.

“Some lawmakers have been intent on defunding Planned Parenthood and targeting us in spite of the expert non-judgemental health care that we provide simply because we also provide safe and legal abortions,” said de Baca.