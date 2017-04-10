× Police Investigating Drive-by Shooting at Mobile Home Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Police were called to a mobile home park at 802 County Line Road on the south side of the metro around 5:45 a.m. Officers on the scene tell us one person was inside the home at Lot 154 at the time of the drive-by but no one was injured.

There were at least seven bullet holes found in the home.

Neighbors saw the vehicle involved in the shooting and gave a description to police.

No further information has been released at this time.