Popular DMPS After-School Program Could Be Cut

DES MOINES, Iowa -- When the bell rings at 3 p.m., thousands of Des Moines elementary students will go to an after-school program.

21st Century Community Learning Centers are in 15 schools across the district, and is an essential program for many families.

“For a lot of our families, extras aren’t on the table,” said Heidi Brown, 21st Century CLC District Grant Coordinator for Des Moines Public Schools.

After school and during the summer, they help almost 3,000 students in kindergarten through 8th grade; most are minority students living in poverty. The program provides these kids with tools to solve the learning mystery in their classrooms. 21st Century really works to even out the odds.



“We are providing services for kids and families that they may not otherwise have access to,” says Brown.

“You can see in the kids that attend, their attendance in school is better, their test scores are better, their behavior is better,” says Jeremiah Tuhn, after-school coordinator for Howe Elementary.

The program offers a fun learning setting for these kids without the pressures being tested or graded. And it’s done wonders for students like 4th grader Helena Nguyen, who used to freeze up when challenged.

“A lot better, now. I don’t get as much sweaty and nervous. My mind doesn’t go completely blank,” said Nguyen.

The game, though, could soon be over, as money is about to run out due to a combination of cuts on the federal level, expiration of grants, and flat-out lack of funds.

“We were on the president’s proposed budget,” said Brown.

Organizers know these kids can’t afford to take another loss.

“If we are just cutting things to cut things, children’s programming isn’t something we should be cutting,” said Tuhn.

The game isn’t over yet. Helena has until the end of the year to keep collecting detective skills to use in the classroom. Now, it’s up to the district to solve the the case.

“It’s our job to figure that out, though. We’re not going to let kids fall off,” says Brown.

Brown goes on to say the program has faced difficulties before and something always happens to save the program. Last time the program was in jeopardy, it received bipartisan support on a national level to save funding.