Southern Emergency Grazing Authorized

President Trump authorized emergency grazing on the Conservation Reserve Program lands of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The three states most impacted by wildfires last month.

The Farm Service Agency (FSA) will permit the grazing on lands meant to conserve and improve wildlife and in this case, the grazing will overlap with the nesting season of the lesser prairie chicken.

According to the FSA, among the three states, an estimated 1.5 million acres have burned, killing 9,000-12,000 cattle, and destroying more than $58 million of fencing.