STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A small Iowa paper is about to receive a gigantic award.

On Monday afternoon, the Storm Lake Times learned it has won an a Pulitzer Prize, awarded for editorial writing.

The news was broken by Pulitzer on Twitter, with a message reading, "Congratulations to Art Cullen, editor @SLTimes!"

The locally-owned paper has been publishing since 1990.