Survivor of Fiery Crash Shares Harrowing Experience from Hospital Bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- "We travel that road every day, and I've been with the company for over 11 years, so I'm constantly familiar with that road."

But in the blink of an eye, the unfamiliar happened to 55 year-old Fred Boutchee.

"I was cut off, and then the truck went from one side to the other side and that's when it hit the bank and then went over, over the bridge," he said.

He was conscious the whole time.

"Maybe five times, six, seven, it was a bunch of flips I counted, and held onto the steering wheel and dive bounced on every one of them," he said. Then Boutchee saw flames. "It was on the passenger side of the floor, floor board."

Trapped inside, Boutchee felt fear.

“There was nobody down there and no nothing. Just seeing the fire and the smoke come in, I figured my life was over."

Staring death in the face and believing his life was over, Boutchee was left to his thoughts.

"My family, God, and just the fact that everything flashed in front of me, that this was it."

But that wasn't it.

"And then all of a sudden I hear people start coming down there, and they wanted to pull me out. I told them I was stuck. So that's when they started talking about the seat belt, but they realized they couldn't get me because my seat belt wasn't releasing, so they kept pulling and pulling. Finally, the seat belt gave and then they pulled me out the back."

Boutchee is extremely grateful for the people who rushed to his rescue.

"I seen it was six or seven (people), men and women, that stated they was fire, ex-firemen, paramedics, EMTs, just different backgrounds. The more I keep seeing the video on TV and then keep flashing back, like I said, if it wasn't for people stopping I wouldn't be here. So, they didn't have to stop, but they chose to stop and help and to get me out of there as quick as they did, because I was gonna be burnt up. I mean the fire, it just took over the whole truck quick. So, I mean, it was just a matter of seconds."

Boutchee has only been able to thank one of his rescuers--a truck driver from Kansas--but he's hoping the others will see this report and reach out so he can thank them for saving his life.