Traffic Stop Turns Into Manhunt in East Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A routine traffic stop turned into a manhunt in east Des Moines on Monday night.

Officers say a car was pulled over along the 2100 block of East 23rd. The driver then got out of the car and ran behind one of the nearby homes.

Several officers and a K-9 unit were called to the area to assist in the search.

There is no word yet on what initiated the stop or why the individual decided to run from police.