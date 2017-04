× Two Injured When Car Rear-Ends DART Bus

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people were injured Monday morning after a car rear-ended a DART bus in downtown Des Moines.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. at East 2nd and Walnut.

Police say two people on the DART bus were injured and one of them was taken to the hospital. The driver was not injured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.