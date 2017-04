Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa has released the identity of the student who died over the weekend.

Campus police were called to Daum residence hall on Saturday night. They say 18-year-old Sean Wu was unresponsive, and was taken to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses said Wu had consumed alcohol that night.

Officials are waiting on the results of a toxicology report before they release the cause of death.