USPS Raises Awareness of Nationwide Dog Attacks

DES MOINES, Iowa — The United States Postal Service reported that 6,755 employees nationwide were attacked by dogs in 2016.

To raise awareness of the issue, USPS is taking part in National Dog Bite Prevention Week, which runs April 9 through 15.

According to Sgt. James Butler with Des Moines Police Animal Control out of 633 dog bite cases reported in 2016, only two involved postal carriers.

Adam Griswold, Postmaster of Des Moines, said it’s important to remember that the streets and sidewalks are the carrier’s work space.

“If you look at it from a work standpoint, you know, if you get up and go to the copy machine do you have to worry about a dog coming and biting you? And that’s kind of how we have to do it here at work, you’re always on edge and always looking,” Griswold said.

One carrier here in Des Moines had an encounter with two dogs on December 23, 2016 that makes him think twice on his daily deliveries.

“I was just going along like normal. I’d had a hold down on this route, so I was doing it for a couple of months at that point. Just like any other day. I was in between these two houses and a pitbull and a black lab mix dog came out and the next thing I knew the pitbull had a hold of my hand. So I had to spray them with my dog spray and that got him to back off and in the meantime the black lab came at me so I sprayed him too and the pitbull came back again and the second time I got him with the spray, by then I was able to get back to the truck and get away from him,” Letter Carrier Jeff Lamp said.

Butler said the owner of that dog was found and issued a citation following the incident.

When encounters like this happen, it affects both the postal workers and the people they deliver to.

“It might make your mail later, where somebody else gets back from their day and I’ve got that carriers mail sitting there and say, ‘Hey will you take this out so we can get it out for everybody.’ So it delays the mail, the carrier may not come back to work the next day or miss a few days or a couple weeks in some instances, where maybe they can’t carry because their hand is swollen or their leg got infected,” Griswold said.

He added it’s important for the public and the carriers to work together when an incident like this happens.

“The whole block is on alert because they want to know why they’re not getting their mail. So then the whole block is looking for that dog. The whole block wants their mail. So they’ll call us, they’ll call animal control and they’ll say, ‘Hey I saw the dog.’ We can get the dog and get the block back to being safe again. Because they don’t want their kids getting bit either. So it kind of works both ways. We communicate with the public, they communicate with us. Everybody can get their mail and everybody’s safe,” Griswold said.

He said there are a few things pet owners can do to not only keep their pets safe, but mail carriers and others who come to their home as well.

“Tell the homeowners to not have the kids come and grab the mail from the carrier. That’s kind of to an animal that’s harmful. They think we are going to do something to the kid. Try to keep the dog in a separate room when we come to the door. Just try to make more awareness so that everybody’s on the same page so that we don’t have to stop your mail, we can get their mail delivered and we can just work safely,” Griswold said.