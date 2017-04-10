Vilsacks Land Jobs in Colorado

Former Iowa first lady Christie Vilsack stands with her husband U.S. agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack before announcing she has formally joined the race to represent Iowa's newly constructed 4th Congressional District during a rally with supporters, Tuesday, July 19, 2011, in Ames, Iowa. Republican U.S. Rep Steve King has already announced he'll run in the district. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

FORT COLLINS, Colorado–Iowa’s former first couple will now need a third place to live. Tom and Christie Vilsack will add to their post-politics duties by serving in positions at Colorado State University.

Tom, the former governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, will serve as a strategic adviser for food and water issue at the National Western Center at Colorado State University. Christie, the former first lady and U.S. Agency for International Development adviser, will work as a senior adviser for educational access programs, according to the Denver Post.  

Tom is also leading the U.S. Dairy Export Council, which requires international travel. The couple maintains a residence near Washington, D.C. because of that job. The Vilsacks also have a home in Waukee near family.

 

 