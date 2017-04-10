Warren County Animal Neglect Case Stalls in Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTERSET, Iowa -- A Warren County animal neglect case has hit a road bump.

On Monday, Paula Redding’s court hearing was canceled. Two weeks ago, the Animal Rescue League removed 10 severely malnourished horses from a Redding’s property.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office say they went to Redding’s house in Warren County to serve her papers, but when they arrived a family member said Redding had moved to Clarke County with her son.

A representative from the Animal Rescue League was at Monday’s hearing. Scott Wilson, the Animal Welfare Intervention Coordinator for the ARL, says he’s not reading into Redding’s sudden change of residency.

“It makes you wonder, but you can’t work on suppositions. You just have to deal with the facts and getting her served as soon so we can get this next hearing out of the way.”

The purpose of Monday’s hearing was to determine if the county properly handled the horse rescue, what to do with the horses, and if Redding should reimburse the county for the medical treatment of the animals. Wilson says so far the ARL has spent around $3,000 just to keep the horses onsite at its Second Chance Ranch.

Wilson adds the hearing delay ultimately delays the more intensive treatment for the animals.

“We hope that the horses are awarded to us so we can start getting them into foster homes so we can get them into a situation of individualized care.”

The hearing is rescheduled for April 19th in Marion County. Officials say they will drive to Clarke County to re-serve Redding her papers ahead of next week’s hearing.

Redding is also due back in court for a criminal hearing on Wednesday.