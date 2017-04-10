Justice Anthony Kennedy swears in Neil Gorsuch as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court during a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden. President Trump and Vice President Pence also attend.
Watch Live: Swearing-In Ceremony for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
-
President Trump Announces Supreme Court Nominee To Fill Scalia Seat
-
Iowans Prepare for Monday’s Supreme Court Justice Hearing
-
Watch Live: Confirmation Hearing for SCOTUS Nominee Neil Gorsuch
-
Grassley Urges Democrats To Follow Tradition, Confirm Gorsuch
-
Drake Law Professor Says Supreme Court Justice Nominee Has Paper Trail
-
-
President Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
-
Perdue Nomination Vote Delayed
-
Gorsuch Confirmation Vote Taking Place This Week
-
Supreme Court Overturns Gorsuch Ruling Against Student with Disabilities
-
President Trump Expected to Nominate One of These Three Candidates to the Supreme Court
-
-
Senate Faces Nuclear Showdown Over Neil Gorsuch Nomination
-
Senate GOP Triggers Nuclear Option to Break Democratic Filibuster on Gorsuch
-
Donald Trump Supreme Court Choice Announcement Coming Tuesday 8 p.m.