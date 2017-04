Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of Beaver Avenue near First American Bank and Saints Pub around 9:30 p.m.

Details are currently limited, but according to police one person is dead and another is injured.

Detectives are examining the area for shell casings and other evidence. There are currently no suspects in this case.

This is a developing story.