FFA Packs 200,000 Meals

The FFA Iowa State Leadership conference lets members showcase what they're doing and also help communities all around the world.

For six years the FFA has teamed up with Meals from the Heartland in Ames to package meals. They hope to make 200,000 meals in two days this year for a total 1.4 million meals made since the collaboration began.

State Vice President Cully Forsyth says, "In Iowa we have over 200 chapters but working in the service project today we probably have a little over 150. Just helping out today making food for people around the country and around the world."

Joel Odell with Meals from the Heartland says, "What we do here is going to make a big difference all around the world. We're going to send these meals as far away as South Africa, the Philippines, Haiti. We're in the business of saving lives, the FFA is in the business of feeding people, so we're in the same business together."

The meals take about 20 cents to package and are help funded by local FFA chapters with corporate donations to help offset costs.

But Odell says the food doesn't just help out hungry people hundreds of miles away, it also feeds Iowans in need, "Some of the food can stay right in their own communities, we're offering that. Any of the chapters here can take a box of our mac and cheese and a box of our hardy pack home with them to help feed hungry people right in their own communities. One in six Iowa kids goes to bed hungry at night. We have the issue of hunger right here in Iowa and we're part of that solution as well."