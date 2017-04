× Grass Fire Slows Traffic on I-80 Tuesday Evening

IOWA — Drivers on Interstate 80 had a longer commute on Tuesday evening, but this time it was not due to a crash.

Instead, traffic was backed up because of a large grass fire near the Altoona exit. The fire created a thick plume of smoke that hung over the eastbound lanes.

Fire crews were eventually able to get the flames extinguished, and traffic returned to normal.