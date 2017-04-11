I-Cubs Offering Fans Free WiFi as New 2017 Amenity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As the I-Cubs take the field for their home opener, fans watching the game will have a new convenience: free WiFi at Principal Park.

Those sitting in the seating bowl will have access to the service, with plans to extend coverage to the concourse in the works for later in the season.

I-Cubs officials say the signal is strong enough to interact with the team's social media accounts, post photos and videos, and keep up with scores, but not powerful enough to stream Netflix when the team would rather you watch the game.

"We want to incorporate people sending us messages on Instagram, and our Twitter account, and our Facebook page. We don't want them to choose not to do that because of their data plan," said I-Cubs Director of Media Relations Randy Wehofer.

The I-Cubs will also be debuting a brand new video board over the left field fence.