Iowa Cubs Home Opener is Finally Here

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The home opening game for the Iowa Cubs is Tuesday at 6:38 p.m. against the New Orleans Baby Cakes.

There are several new additions to the the park this year for fans to be excited about.

The new video board in left field is 130 feet long.

“It will have a lot of stats for the baseball geeks in the audience, but also a lot of fan friendly things that will make the game more fun,” Scott Sailor with the Iowa Cubs said.

In addition to the new video board, Principal Park has free WiFi and will be getting new lights later in the season.

They have also added several things to the concessions stand including local craft beers from places like Exile, Madhouse and Peace Tree, and some new food items.

“We’ve got some tenderloins. They are homemade, hand breaded. They are terrific. Also new this year we have some quesadillas and some street tacos. They’re very flavorful and a lot of great meats and veggies in them,” Sailor said.

At the home opener the first 2,500 fans will get “Fly the W” t-shirts and there will be fireworks following the game.

There will also be several different giveaways throughout the season to celebrate the Chicago Cubs World Series win.

“We have waited 108 years for this. It’s been a long time coming and we are going to celebrate the heck out of it,” Sailor said.