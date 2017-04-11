× Iowa DOT Looking Down the Road At I-35 Widening Ankeny to Ames

AMES, Iowa- The Iowa DOT is seeking public ideas on a plan to widen I-35 from Ankeny to Ames. The DOT District One Office is holding a public informational session at the Ballard High School Tuesday from 5pm to 6:30.

“The meeting is to show the public two of the alternatives we’ve developed,” said Tony Gustafson, Assistant Engineer for the DOT’s District One Office. “We’ll have a display showing rough alignments, the east alternative and west alternative on aerials.”

No formal surveys have been completed on this project. But the alignment is important.

“We have to move the alignment a little bit because we have to maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction while we do this project just because of the high traffic volume that are on I 35 between Ames and Ankeny.”

Traffic volume along I-35 is around 45,000 vehicles a day.

“We’re not going to add any new interchanges,” said Gustafson. “We’re gonna have to rebuild the 210 interchange, the Elkhart interchange, and will have to replace all the bridges to go over the interstate along the corridor.”

The replacement bridges are needed as I-35 will be wider, longer bridges will be needed.

The next I-35 widening project meeting will be held in 2018. At that time the DOT will present a preferred option for the public to consider.

If you would like to know more about this project click here.