Iowa Student Graduation, Drop-Out Rates Both Increasing

IOWA — More Iowa high school students are graduating on time, but more are also dropping out.

The Iowa Department of Education shows the graduation rate climbed a half-percent to 91.3%. The drop-out rate was 2.8% in the 2015-2016 school year, which is up 0.3%.

More than 4,000 high school students statewide dropped out; this is the first increase in six years.

School leaders say it is possible to have both rates go up since it measures different types of students.