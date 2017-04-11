Iowa WWII Veteran Receives Medals 72 Years After Service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Seventy-two years after World War II ended, an Iowa veteran is finally receiving the medals he earned in combat.

On Monday, 95-year-old Stauffer Johnson of Aplington was awarded the Silver Star and Bronze Star by Senator Joni Ernst.

Johnson's family reached out to Ernst to ask for help getting Stauffer the recognition he deserved after serving with the second wave of infantryman to storm the beaches on D-Day.

The veteran's family also says it is actually perfect timing that he get the awards now; Johnson's home was destroyed by a tornado in 2008 and the medals would have been lost.