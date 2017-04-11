× Longtime East Village Pharmacy Leaving Neighborhood, Merging With Medicap Pharmacy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Established in 1872, Hammer Pharmacy has served Des Moines for well over 100 years.

Now, the business is leaving its long-time building on East Grand Avenue to merge with Medicap Pharmacy on East 14th.

Hammer Pharmacy will close its doors on April 29th and reopen with Medicap on May 1st.

The vacant space will be taken over by neighboring Plain Talk Books and Coffee, which plans to expand into an old-time soda fountain and deli, along with its current book store and coffee shop.

Plain Talk hopes to have the soda fountain and deli portion of its business up and running by September 1st.