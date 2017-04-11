Mason City Community Gathers to Mourn Five Young Residents Killed in Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASON CITY, Iowa -- People in Mason City are dealing with the deaths of five young residents.

A vigil was held in honor of the victims of a Monday morning crash, the youngest of which was just 14 years old.

"It's, like, so unreal, it's really hard to wrap your mind around, like I wake up every morning and I'm just like, 'whoah, like did that actually happen?' Just kind of hoping its a nightmare, that it didn't really happen, but it's life and it did happen and it's something we need to learn to grieve and accept," said student Lea Boehlje.

The lives were lost when their Jeep crashed in the 400 block of 6th Street Southwest and caught on fire. All five people in the jeep were pronounced dead at the scene.

"We're here kind of paying out respects to our friends, I don't know, just kind of being at the scene kinda, I don't know it just makes us feel a little bit more comfortable, just knowing, like, this is where they took their last breath, like, just being with them," said Boehlje.

Counselors were also present at the school to help in the grieving process.

"They've made it pretty comfortable for us, and they're very understanding that it's a time when us students are really affected by everything that has happened in the last couple days," said Boehlje.

From memorials to vigils, the community has come together as one to try and heal.

"The community's been coming together, going to vigils, it's just been horrible. I can't put into words what everyone's going through," said Jolie Gardiner, a local parent.

"I think people are taking it pretty hard, you know, it's a really unfortunate situation and I think people are really coming together and just telling each other that they love them because they don't know when it's the last time they're going to be able to see them," said Ben Siglan. "I think that it's really cool to see our community come together and it's just unfortunate that it took this to make that happen."

Mason City officers are still investigating the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.