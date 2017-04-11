× Minivan Crashes After Clipping Semi on I-35

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was taken the hospital after a crash on I-35 Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 11:00 a.m. on northbound I-35 at the Highway 5 interchange. Investigators say a minivan was trying to merge onto Highway 5, when the van clipped the back of semi and crashed.

Paramedics took the driver to the hospital. There’s no word on their condition. we don’t have an update on the victim’s condition.

Some lanes of traffic were closed in the area as crews cleaned up the scene, causing slow traffic. All lanes of traffic were re-opened around noon.