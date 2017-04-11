× Names of Those Killed in Fiery Mason City Crash Released

MASON CITY, Iowa – The names of five people killed in a fiery Mason City crash early Monday morning have been released.

The Mason City Police Department says 20-year-old Zachary Hartley was driving the 2007 Jeep Liberty when it crashed. His passengers were 17-year-old Donte Foster, 18-year-old Roderick Lewis, 14-year-old Sydney Alcorn, and 19-year-old Alex Wiebke. All five perished in the crash.

The accident was discovered during a power outage west of downtown around 2:40 a.m. During a search for the cause of the outage an officer found a Jeep that had crashed in the 400 block of 6th St. S.W. The vehicle was heavily damaged and on fire.

The occupants were unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains open. The Mason City Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.