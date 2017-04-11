× Newton Convention and Visitors Bureau to Suspend Operation

NEWTON, Iowa- The Newton Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced it will suspend operations as of April 28th.

The CVB came to that conclusion after funding avenues to the organization were closed.

“Funding was from hotel-motel or transient tax, distributed from the city,” said and they decided to defund the Newman convention and visitors Bureau so kind of an obvious choice although difficult ,” said Annette West, Interim Director of the Newton CVB. “They have a marketing person at the city that’s been hired is new, I’m sure she’ll do a great job, she’ll do an integrated marketing promotion for all the departments of the city and Tourism will be one of those.”

West said she has enjoyed promoting Newton. The Iowa Speedway is known for it’s NASCAR events, and other special events throughout the year. Maytag Farms is also known for it’s cheese, and Newton also has a Sculpture Festival. West added that people enjoy visiting the Jasper County Courthouse, and in the county the Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge.

“It’s close to our heart we care about the folks that run the properties here in town care about the attractions and hope that they don’t lose attendance for overnight stays,” said West. She added she is optimistic that this change will be positive for Newton.

West also said the CVB will honor commitments made to the Miss Iowa Teen Pageant in October.