Officer Justin Martin Honored With Community Room in Urbandale Library

URBANDALE, Iowa -- An Urbandale officer who served his community is now a permanent part of it.

Officer Justin Martin's parents helped cut the ribbon on the Justin Martin Community Room on Tuesday night at the Urbandale Public Library.

"It's overwhelming. I don't know what to say, it's just unbelievable, this community. There's far more good people than there are bad people, and this community has just wrapped their arms around us," said Jane Martin.

Officer Martin was killed in the line of duty in November.

The room will feature a plaque honoring Officer Martin and will serve as a place for people to get together and talk. The plaque will be permanently installed in the room, where it will be seen by the 300,000 people who visit the library every year.