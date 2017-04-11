× One Dead After Sac City House Fire

SAC CITY, Iowa — An 84-year-old man has died after being trapped in a burning home.

Crews were called to a home on South 13th Street in Sac City, where heavy smoke was pouring from the structure.

Barbra Cook, 76, said her husband, Dale Cook, was still in the home.

Firefighters found Dale inside, but he was deceased. Barbra received received minor injuries.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious.