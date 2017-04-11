× Police: Homeowner Shot Burglary Suspect During Struggle

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting after a break-in late Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened at 305 East Watrous Avenue just before midnight.

The homeowner, who’s not currently living at the residence, told police his home has experienced a series of burglaries. He decided to stay at the home Monday night to protect his property.

A woman did break into the house and she and the homeowner struggled.

“Complicated case. We’re trying to put things together. What we do know is that, there was a burglary attempt, the suspect in that, and the homeowner became involved in a physical altercation. That fight got pretty serious. It escalated to the point where the homeowner felt that he was being strangled and needed to defend his life and at that time he shot the suspect,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Authorities say, the woman left the scene and called for medics from 29 East McKinley Avenue. She was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking into the person who drove the woman to the hospital and the case remains under investigation.