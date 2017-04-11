Police Investigating Alleged Illegal Activity at Two DSM Spas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are looking into alleged illegal activity at two Des Moines spas.

Officers arrested Fenghua Hual and Li Xin Ma at Green Spa on Monday. The two are accused of offering massage therapy without a license.

The arrests come after complaints from neighboring business owners, who claim the spa is a front for prostitution and human trafficking.

Police say they have no evidence of that at this time, but continue to investigate.

Two people were arrested on the same charges at Paradise Spa--also on Douglas Avenue--last month.