UNITED STATES -- On Tuesday, Press Secretary Sean Spicer was forced to correct himself when comparing Syrian president Bashar al-Assad to Hitler.

"We didn't use chemical weapons in World War II, you know, you had someone as despicable as Hitler, who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons," said Spicer.

However, Hitler did use gas as a weapon to kill millions of Jews and others in death camps.

Spicer later corrected himself and said Hitler didn't use chemical weapons in the battlefield.