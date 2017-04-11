Sesame Street Debuts New Character, Autism Community Calls it a ‘Win’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- For decades, the TV show Sesame Street has tackled a variety of issues and topics. Now, the popular children's program has a new character that will better relate to its audience.

On Monday, the show debuted its newest character, Julia--the show's first ever character with autism. The episode focused on inclusion and education of the disorder.

“I think it's a great awareness for kids and they can grow up watching that. When they get to school and they have a child in their class with autism, they have already seen that before and know what to expect and how to be friends with a child with autism,” said Kerry Lust.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every 68 children is diagnosed with autism. Lust’s 9-year-old son Brandon was diagnosed with the disorder at age four. Monday’s episode brought tears to her eyes.

“Some of Julia's traits are similar to Brandon's. She doesn't like loud noises and she covers her ears and she takes deep breaths to calm down. That's very similar to Brandon. So, I was a little emotional during that part,” she smiled.

Julia has appeared in online video clips and in Sesame Street books before, but the show's creators says they worked for years to bring Julia to life on-screen.

Lust calls the show’s new addition a win for the autism community, and it is just one of many Iowans have already had this year.

Governor Branstad has signed the autism insurance reform bill into order, requiring insurance providers to cover applied behavior analysis treatment for people under the age of 19. Experts say this is the only evidence-based strategy to help those with autism develop better communication and self control skills.

A spokesperson for the The Homestead, an autism treatment center, says the legislative breakthrough speaks volumes.

“It has shown there is increased awareness of the interventions that are so important to those impacted by autism,” says Samantha Cermak, the Altoona Clinic Director of The Homestead.

Cermak adds there is more to be done to ensure adults diagnosed with autism get the treatment they need, but says this is a good first step to educate the public.