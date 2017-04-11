Sparkle Run and Children’s Cancer Connection Partner for Annual Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Sparkle Run is gearing up for its fourth annual event, which raises money for families affected by childhood cancer.

Over the last three years, $77,000 has been raised through this event, and this year's proceeds will go to the Children's Cancer Connection.

Sparkle Run organizer Rebecca Moomey and Sarah Hansen from the Children's Cancer Connection stopped by the Channel 13 studio to talk more about the event and how the money will be used.

Event details:

DMACC Ankeny Campus

2006 South Ankeny Boulevard

May 7th

5k run at 2 p.m.

1 mile run at 3 p.m.

Family activities and packet pickup start at 12:30 p.m.

Register for the event here and find more information on the Sparkle Run's Facebook page.