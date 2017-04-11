Water Works Seeking Resolution to Clean Water Case, Bill to Dismantle Utility Likely Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Water Works will seek a resolution to its federal clean water case without an appeal in the courtroom.

Last month, the utility's lawsuit against three Iowa counties was dismissed. The suit claimed farm runoff from Sac, Buena Vista, and Calhoun Counties caused high nitrate levels in the Raccoon River.

The ruling stated the utility had no standing to sue the drainage districts. Water Works officials will discuss their plans during a press conference on Wednesday.

The future of the utility seems to be stable for now. Earlier this year, State Representative Jarad Klein of Keota introduced a bill to dismantle the utility. Lawmakers said the measure aimed to give consumers more of a say.

Water Works CEO Bill Stowe believed the measure was retaliation over the lawsuit, which was dismissed.

Lawmakers say the bill to dismantle Des Moines Water Works is likely dead this session.