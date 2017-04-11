× Waukee District Moves Up End of School Year

WAUKEE, Iowa – Students in the Waukee Community School District will get to start their summer break earlier than planned this year.

The district posted on its Facebook page Monday that its Board of Education has approved a change in the calendar. It means the last day of classes for students will be May 26th instead of May 30th.

Schools in Iowa are required to have 1080 hours of instruction time during the school year, unlike previous years when the benchmark has been 180 days of class. The rule made it possible for the Waukee district to be flexible with its end date.

The district says teachers’ last day will still be May 31st. The extra days will count as professional development and work days.

Seniors’ last day of school is May 19th.