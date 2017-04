× Woman Expected to Survive After South Side Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – One woman was injured in a shooting late Monday night on Des Moines’ south side.

Police say the shooting happened at 305 E. Watrous at 11:45 p.m. The woman then went to 29 E. McKinley, where she called for medical help.

The shooting victim is in stable condition and her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect in the shooting.